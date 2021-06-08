PAULDING — At the Paulding Village Council meeting on Monday evening, the public learned that the Village of Paulding is searching for Finance Director.
As of Thursday, May 20, Zoe McMaster is no longer the finance director for the village. Asked if there was any further information about the Finance Director’s position, Mayor Greg White commented, “Not at this time.” He did add that a very competent individual is filling the position until a replacement is found.
The Safety Committee reported on their meeting of May 19. Being concerned for a few months about how water usage by the fire department was reported, the committee asked the Fire Chief Todd Weidenhammer to attend. The committee requested regular attendance from the fire department at least once a month; Weidenhammer agreed.
The fire chief agreed that monthly report of water usage, in line with EPA standards, could be done. It was also agreed that each township fire department that uses Paulding Village Water must have accounting available to the council. Further, it was determined that proper compensation for water usage would be billed at the bulk rate price.
The greatest concern for the council was usage of village water to fill private swimming pools. Weidenhammer said that there was a hauling agreement that could be reviewed by the council. Neither council nor the safety committee had received said agreement as of the Monday meeting.
In attendance at the meeting were: Alan Gunkle, Greg Reinhart, and Ron Schmidt (Zoning Inspector), along with Jason Vance (Village Administrator), who spoke about the convenience store and service station to be installed by National Oil Company on the property between German and West Wayne streets. Council approved the proposal.
According to the village administrator’s report:
• replacement pipe for the sanitary sewer system was already being laid on the West Wayne Street portion of the projects. Plans to begin work behind North Walnut Street and Kay Nora Avenue are slotted for next week.
• approval of new hires was needed: Devon Vance, police officer, full-time; Melissa Martinez, seasonal, part-time rehire; Aiden Herman and Ethan Herman as seasonal part-time help.
• the Village is accepting applications for full-time employment at the Utility/Street Department. Applications are available at the Utilities office.
Four pieces of emergency legislation were heard concerning replacement levies to maintain motor vehicles, communications, and equipment for the direct operation of the Village Police Department, as well as payment of salaries for permanent police personnel. The legislation now goes to the auditor in order to determine revenue generated.
The remaining six pieces of legislation were tabled, giving time to council to look over each one before consideration.
In other business:
• council heard a third reading on resolution 1616-21, concerning the formation of a vacant building registration program; approved.
• Mayor Greg White advised no complaints from citizens should go through the employees who work in the front office. Council members, mayor, or city administrator must be contacted for complaints.
• July 16, the village will put on the John Paulding Summer Blast which will include a parade, food, activities and fireworks.
• council accepted a set of rules for decorum during meetings: guests of council may request no later than two business days prior to the meeting to be added to agenda along with names of those to attend, and documents must be added. Citizen may make comments only when called upon and limit their comments to two minutes. No dialogue is permitted with mayor or council members — dialogue is for committee meetings.
• an Ordinance Committee meeting was set for 5 p.m., June 21.
