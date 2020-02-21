PAULDING — Paulding Village Council approved pay raises for safety personnel during a recent meeting.
Council met in executive session following its regular meeting Monday to discuss the matter, and approved a motion authorizing the raises for safety personnel. The raises cover fire and EMS employees, according to one city official.
Councilman Dan Workman abstained from the vote as he has been with Paulding EMS for 40 years.
