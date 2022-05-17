PAULDING — Emergency legislation and first readings of amendments to current legislation were the focus of the village council meeting here Monday evening.
The first piece of emergency legislation was for the reimbursement of funds stemming from a grant that had been applied for last year.
About $73,500 had been sought from an Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) grant. That funding was set aside for use in village parks and especially for improvements at the soccer field.
Finance Director Cheryl Halter said that the legislation needed to be passed so that the monies could be received and then used to reimburse the village for funds already extended.
"We need to show that the funds were used for what the grant was for, so the village can receive and disburse the funds," said Halter.
A second piece of legislation also suspended the rules to allow the ordinance to take effect upon Mayor Greg White's signature. This ordinance set work hours for all village employees.
Two more ordinances received first readings that allow the village to increase water and sewer rates. Each will return for a second reading at council's next meeting.
The first was for water, and allows for a 5% increase based upon the previous year's rate. Like the first, the second allows for an increase on sewer rates, but at 3%, based upon the previous year's rate.
The report of Village Administrator Jason Vance indicated that the utility committee meeting scheduled for May 11 had been cancelled by the solar array company that had planned to attend. A new meeting to talk about the solar array was set for May 24 at 4:30 p.m.
Vance also updated on the Gasser Road project, noting that the water main installation has been completed and the construction on the sewer main continues.
On other road repairs, Vance said that the village is seeking a grant of matching funds that could be used for the west side of the village. He gave the caveat that repairs with these monies may not begin, at earliest this fall, but most likely in the spring.
Randy Daeger, president of council indicated that there was a "severe garbage situation" at Dix and Jackson streets. He said that garbage was piled up, including several mattresses.
Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman said that the police have been apprised of the situation.
"I have spoken with the police, and because of the transient nature of the situation, I will provide them with some guidance to make sure they take the correct next steps," he said.
Another area that Daeger spoke about was one that he had mentioned last meeting.
"At the south end of Dix at that turn, the street needs badly repaired," he said. He asked if someone needed to be hired to fix the street or if the village could do it.
"I would like to do that in-house," Vance said. "Give us until June, after the pool is opened and running, and we will get on it."
In other news, the council:
• heard about a meeting open to all building owners scheduled for May 24 at noon at the Eagles. Beilharz Architects, Defiance, will attend to show their services for upgrades and maintenance of buildings. Representatives of the proposed historical district will also attend to clear up any misconceptions about the proposals. Anyone who wants to attend should contact Tim Copsey, Paulding County economic development director.
• scheduled a meeting of the building and grounds committee to talk about the dumping at the cemetery. After much discussion about whether the dumping should be eradicated or ameliorated, Council Member Barb Rife said, "Do we need a meeting to talk about whether we want to close it?" The meeting was set for 4:30 p.m. on May 25.
• heard about the upcoming "Tunes, Brews and BBQs" starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Food vendors all hail from Paulding County and live music begins at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.