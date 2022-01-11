PAULDING — With recent economic development opportunities, road, water and sewage improvements on the radar for village council, the largest portion of the 2022 budget for Paulding Village looks toward a busy year.

The total for the budget this year is $8,191,094.84, including $2,368,964.84 for special budget items like street repairs. The Gasser Road project is at a point to take bids this month for its next phase. Additionally, the council has discussed moving to other road improvements as soon as the Gasser Road project finishes.

A second focus for the village council in past months has been how to update its sewer/water systems. The largest chunk of the budget goes toward the issues of sewer and water with $4,421,750 appropriated for basic services, maintenance and improvements.

The general fund appropriates monies for the costs of daily running of the village and other finances, and totals $1,463,480. Some of the line items include:

• public health services, $38,000.

• park maintenance, $51,850.

• refuse collection, $17,000.

• mayoral and administrative offices, $74,550.

• legislative activities, $64,150.

• clerk-treasurer, $29,525.

• property tax collection fees, $7,500.

• auditor of state fees, $3,000.

• community environment, $6,500.

• solicitor fees, $26,220.

• income tax administration, $60,000.

• other general government, $141,135.

• other finance sources, $892,000.

• contingencies, $42,200.

Special revenue budget items total $2,368,964.84 and include:

• street construction, maintenance and repair fund, $340,400.

• state highway improvement, $63,000.

• cemetery, $103,100.

• drug and law enforcement, $4,500.

• indigent drivers’ alcohol trust, $4,200.

• permissive motor vehicle license tax, $256,750.

• county permissive motor vehicle license tax, $45,000.

• police disability and pension, $17,050.

• American Relief Plan Act (ARPA), $358,612.88.

• police continuing professional training, $2,101.96.

• emergency medical services, $290,200.

• fire levy fund, $41,750.

• police, $702,350.

• pool maintenance levy, $139,950.

Capital improvement funds total $116,900 and include:

• park capital improvement fund, $110,000.

• sale of assets, $6,900.

Enterprise funds total $4,241,750 and include:

• Water improvement funds total for basic service, $1,337,000.

• Water security deposits, $15,000.

• Water capital improvement fund, $230,500.

• Water Plant debt service fund, $353,100.

• Sewer fund for basic service, $859,850.

• Solid waste operating fund, $173,500.

• Sewer capital improvement fund, $641,000.

• Sewer separation debt service fund, $626,300.

• Curbing special assessments fund, $5,500.

