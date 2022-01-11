PAULDING — With recent economic development opportunities, road, water and sewage improvements on the radar for village council, the largest portion of the 2022 budget for Paulding Village looks toward a busy year.
The total for the budget this year is $8,191,094.84, including $2,368,964.84 for special budget items like street repairs. The Gasser Road project is at a point to take bids this month for its next phase. Additionally, the council has discussed moving to other road improvements as soon as the Gasser Road project finishes.
A second focus for the village council in past months has been how to update its sewer/water systems. The largest chunk of the budget goes toward the issues of sewer and water with $4,421,750 appropriated for basic services, maintenance and improvements.
The general fund appropriates monies for the costs of daily running of the village and other finances, and totals $1,463,480. Some of the line items include:
• public health services, $38,000.
• park maintenance, $51,850.
• refuse collection, $17,000.
• mayoral and administrative offices, $74,550.
• legislative activities, $64,150.
• clerk-treasurer, $29,525.
• property tax collection fees, $7,500.
• auditor of state fees, $3,000.
• community environment, $6,500.
• solicitor fees, $26,220.
• income tax administration, $60,000.
• other general government, $141,135.
• other finance sources, $892,000.
• contingencies, $42,200.
Special revenue budget items total $2,368,964.84 and include:
• street construction, maintenance and repair fund, $340,400.
• state highway improvement, $63,000.
• cemetery, $103,100.
• drug and law enforcement, $4,500.
• indigent drivers’ alcohol trust, $4,200.
• permissive motor vehicle license tax, $256,750.
• county permissive motor vehicle license tax, $45,000.
• police disability and pension, $17,050.
• American Relief Plan Act (ARPA), $358,612.88.
• police continuing professional training, $2,101.96.
• emergency medical services, $290,200.
• fire levy fund, $41,750.
• police, $702,350.
• pool maintenance levy, $139,950.
Capital improvement funds total $116,900 and include:
• park capital improvement fund, $110,000.
• sale of assets, $6,900.
Enterprise funds total $4,241,750 and include:
• Water improvement funds total for basic service, $1,337,000.
• Water security deposits, $15,000.
• Water capital improvement fund, $230,500.
• Water Plant debt service fund, $353,100.
• Sewer fund for basic service, $859,850.
• Solid waste operating fund, $173,500.
• Sewer capital improvement fund, $641,000.
• Sewer separation debt service fund, $626,300.
• Curbing special assessments fund, $5,500.
