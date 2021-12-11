PAULDING — Paulding VFW Post 587 members have been very generous in assisting with community needs this holiday season.
Recently, the VFW members donated $500 to the Paulding County Opportunity Center. The donation will be used toward Christmas dinners and gifts for the students.
The Paulding County Opportunity Center encompasses students from Antwerp Local Schools, Paulding Exempted Village Schools and Wayne Trace Local Schools in grades 6-12.
The center offers tailored educational experiences for both special education and regular education students who desire an alternative school setting in order to meet their educational needs and graduation requirements.
