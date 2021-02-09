• Paulding County

Vaccination totals:

With the coordination between Paulding County Health Department and Paulding County Hospital combined, both entities have been able to vaccinate 1,278 health care workers and community members so far. Both entities have been working closely with the state.

Currently, the quantity of COVID vaccine received from the state is not meeting the demand of the current eligible groups. Staff members are administering the limited amount of vaccine received from the state as quickly as possible.

Load comments