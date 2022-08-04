PAULDING — United Way of Paulding County is joining with the Ohio Governor Imagination Library to welcome Dolly Parton to Columbus on Tuesday to celebrate the Imagination Library being in every county in Ohio.
PAULDING — United Way of Paulding County is joining with the Ohio Governor Imagination Library to welcome Dolly Parton to Columbus on Tuesday to celebrate the Imagination Library being in every county in Ohio.
Dolly Parton Imagination Library began in 1995 in Sevier County, Tenn. Dolly grew up in a low income household with an illiterate father. Having seen the struggles her father faced, Dolly made it her life’s mission to ensure that every child had early access to reading. Since the program’s creation in 1995, over 150 million books have been mailed to children across the United States and across the globe to five different countries.
Currently, the United Way of Paulding County has over 630 children actively participating in the collaboration of Ohio Governor Imagination Library and Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Each month each registered child receives a book for free. In 2021 over 7,300 books were distributed in Paulding County and this is in large part because of the Paulding County Area Foundation’s support through their grants.
A longtime supporter, the foundation granted $7,500 to United Way to support the program in 2022. United Way is hopeful to expand the program in 2022 as currently only 45% of the eligible children in Paulding County are registered, according to a press release the organization recently issued.
In 2019 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the founding of the Ohio Governor Imagination Library which pledged to bring the program to every county in Ohio. Spearheaded by the governor’s wife, Fran DeWine, that mission has now been completed. As part of Gov. DeWine’s new goals, the OGIL has found funding to cover half the cost of the books so that local organizations, such as United Way of Paulding County, can sustain the program in their county.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their fith birthday. All kids in Ohio are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their family.
“Early childhood education is essential to successful learning in life, and the quicker these children have access to books the faster they begin to learn and comprehend,” stated United Way Executive Director Lora Lyons. “We simply cannot thank the Paulding County Area Foundation for their continued support of this program and the ongoing investment in our children’s future.”
Interested parents can visit https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/ to register your child. Children newborn to age five are eligible to participate, and it is 100% free, no matter their socioeconomic status.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.