Kids day Saturday at Paulding festival of trees

The 2019 Festival of Trees at the John Paulding Historical Society Museum, 600 Fairground Drive, will continue through Saturday with the theme of Rocky Mountain High. Decorated trees fill the museum’s buildings for the event which began Nov. 15. The festival is open today from 5-8 p.m. for the candlelight stroll and dessert bar. Kids Day will be held Saturday. Festival hours are from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Santa Claus will visit from 9-11 a.m. Here, Julie Pease (left) and Joan Pease, both of Latty, admire the decorated trees at the John Paulding Historical Society 2019 Festival of Trees.

