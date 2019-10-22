PAULDING — Village council here is about to consider placement of an income tax issue for cemetery improvements on the March ballot.
Council discussed the matter Monday evening during the second of its two meetings this month. Council also considered legislation allowing for a speed limit reduction on a village street and concerning an upcoming street project (see related story, Page A9).
The 0.1% income tax has been discussed recently by council’s buildings and grounds committee as a source of maintenance funds for the village’s two cemeteries.
Committee chairman Barb Rife provided the basics of the five-year income tax proposal Monday night, following a committee meeting on Oct. 15.
The tax would generate about $90,000 annually, according to Rife. She noted that the income tax, if approved, would not affect property tax or retired people.
The proceeds would be used for the following projects:
• straightening 150 stones at a cost of approximately $45,000.
• refurbishing the mausoleum for approximately $50,000-$75,000.
• cemetery drainage improvements at approximately $75,000.
• dead tree removal at a cost of approximately $30,000.
• annual maintenance at about $25,000 per year.
While no councilmen expressed opposition to the proposed tax, some debate surfaced on whether cemetery mowing should be covered by the tax. The cost is about $22,000 per year, Rife noted.
The vote during the committee meeting was 3-2 in favor, according to Rife.
During Monday’s meeting, Councilman David Burtch and Councilman Greg White each felt levy funds should not be used for mowing. But both expressed support for the levy.
“I’m opposed to adding the mowing into this new tax,” said Burtch. “We’re already taking this off the general fund. And I believe that this fund ought to be there to refurbish the cemetery ... .”
Village Finance Director Annette Hasch questioned Burtch’s position on the mowing, saying “it would just be easier for the finance person, and for budgeting and stuff like that.”
White noted one reason for the tax: many families that have purchased cemetery lots in Live Oak Cemetery are no longer taking care of them as was required when they were sold. A perpetual trust fund — to which donations can be made — does not have enough money to take care of maintenance, he indicated.
From the middle of that cemetery to the south, he said, many family members of people buried there “are no longer here or have passed away. So there’s nobody taking care of those. And those stones did not have a proper base put in when they were there because it’s just not something they did. And so, we need the money to take care of those stones and to continue to take care of the graveyard for those who no longer have family.”
Rife said it is the committee’s recommendation to place the issue on the March 2020 ballot.
Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman will present related legislation for council’s consideration in coming weeks. The deadline for placing the issue on the ballot is Dec. 18.
