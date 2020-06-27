Paulding to hold Summer Blast event July 17

PAULDING — In conjunction with the Paulding Chamber of Commerce, the Community Revitalizing Paulding organization has announced plans to go forward with the John Paulding Summer Blast on July 17.
The annual event, formerly run as John Paulding Days, will feature a parade, inflatables and kids games, a cornhole tournament and much more.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. with the lineup beginning at 4 p.m. The theme of the 2020 parade through the town is “Bicentennial,” in honor of the 200th anniversary of the creation of Paulding County in 1820.
Registration for the parade can be done at www.pauldingchamber.com.
The Kiwanis Kids Zone will be in place for children following the parade, with inflatables and a Touch-A-Truck exhibit set up with pieces of equipment like a fire truck, EMS truck and tractor for children and adults of all ages to explore and learn more about.
Paulding Ace Hardware is sponsoring a cornhole tournament for the evening, with team registration forms available at the Paulding Ace Hardware, 1251 N. Williams St.
A local summer favorite normally held in August, the third annual Tunes, Brews and BBQ event was originally canceled due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, the Summer Blast committee agreed to merge the event into the John Paulding Summer Blast festivities. Beer and drinks, live music from Not Fast Enuff and barbecue food from Shigs in Pit of Fort Wayne and Smokin’ Stevie’s BBQ of Sherwood will be featured on the town square, near the Herb Monroe Park.
Curly fries from the Antwerp Conservation Club and ice cream from Big Dipper of Bluffton, Ind., also will be served, but the Summer Blast is looking for more food vendors. Interested organizations should contact the committee via email at corpaulding@gmail.com.
In addition to the food, music and festivities in downtown Paulding, the annual fireworks display has hopes of being held but is in need of financial assistance.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, funds were not available as in years past which has led to a fundraising outreach from CoRP. An $8,000 goal has been set and, if met, will mean a full fireworks display for the community.
A GoFundMe page has been set up and can be reached on the Community Revitalizing Paulding Facebook page or donations can be made directly to the organizations. Checks can be made payable to Community Revitalizing Paulding with the word ‘fireworks’ in the memo line and can be mailed to P.O. Box 237, Paulding, Ohio, 45879. CoRP is a 501©(3) non-profit, so any donations would be considered tax deductible.
If the $8,000 goal is not met, there will be no fireworks display and donations will be returned to the donors. If it is exceeded, the remaining funds will be rolled over to help pay for the next year’s display.
The event will take social distancing precautions and provide hand sanitizer for event goers but CoRP does urge potential attendees to do so at their own risk and to stay home if ill.
Interested parties or vendors can contact either Paulding Chamber of Commerce executive director Mikayla Pieper via phone at 419-399-5215 or email at pauldingchamber@gmail.com.
