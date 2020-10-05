PAULDING — A village teenager died from injuries sustained in a crash that resulted in his vehicle being upside down in Flat Rock Creek on Sunday morning.
Deston Verfaillie, 17, Paulding, was recovered from the vehicle by emergency personnel.
According to the Paulding Police Department, dispatch received a call at 8:40 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle in Flat Rock Creek, south of the intersection of South Williams Street and Fairgrounds Drive.
Upon arrival, an officer from the Paulding Police Department and two deputies from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office located an SUV, which was upside down and partially submerged in the creek.
The accident remains under investigation.
Also assisting at the scene were Paulding Fire/EMS and an officer from the Ohio Division of Wildlife.
