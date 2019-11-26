Paulding Middle School teacher Cheri Estle (standing) recently gave a presentation at the Ohio School Improvement Institute. Estle’s presentation titled, “Fire all around me, and the water’s been shut off!” focused on helping teachers who are overwhelmed by the life stresses all around them, by learning how to channel that stress so they can still be the teachers their students need them to be. Estle, who has been an educator for 35 years, will retire at the end of the current school year.
