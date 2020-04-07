PAULDING — Village council here approved legislation Monday night declaring the need for a placement of an EMS renewal levy before voters, presumably in the fall.
That act highlighted council’s first meeting of the month Monday night.
A resolution declaring the necessity of the 0.4-mill, five-year renewal levy was approved Monday with an emergency clause, meaning the legislation becomes effective immediately rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
The resolution states that the tax levy is “for the purpose of providing and maintaining EMS apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites therefore, and the payment of permanent part-time or volunteer EMTs ... .”
The earliest the renewal would appear on the ballot is November.
Four of six council members attended Monday’s meeting. Two others participated via telephone.
In other business Monday:
• council okayed the second reading of a resolution allowing participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s road salt contracts. The matter will come back for a third and final reading at council’s next meeting on April 20.
• council approved an emergency ordinance amending 2020 budget appropriations.
• Finance Director Zoe McMaster requested permission to purchase a remote deposit capture scanner for depositing checks. Council approved a motion allowing her to proceed with State Bank and Trust Co. on the matter.
• council approved the March 19 safety committee meeting report. The committee recommended the purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer as a police department cruiser. The cost with police package and decals is $40,000.
• council approved the March 19 buildings and grounds committee meeting report. The committee recommended a contract with the firm BTF to replace concrete in front of the village fire station. The cost is $32,568.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel.
