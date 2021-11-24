Habitat house
Photo courtesy of John Kennedy

Students from John Kennedy’s seventh period Woods 2 class worked on the local Habitat for Humanity construction project recently. The students completed setting up interior walls and the top plates on the house. Students are invited to participate on the build based upon their grades and classroom behavior. Students pictured with Kennedy (far right) are, from left: Mason Schlatter, Trinity Salazar, Riley Stork, Dillon Shough-Germann and Maci Kauser.

