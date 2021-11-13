Paulding Habitat

Students involved in Woods 2 class at Paulding High School, took part in working on a Habit for Humanity build Friday in Paulding. The class is led by industrial tech instructor John Kennedy. Those who participated in the build include, from left: Tytus Manz, Aiden Herman, Casey Agler, Drake Ankney, Jamy Hunt, Alex Tressler and Tyler Schlatter.

 Photo courtesy of John Kennedy

