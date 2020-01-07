Paulding students retirement home

Students from Paulding Middle School recently spent time at The Gardens nursing home in Paulding spreading holiday cheer. Shown are members of the Paulding eighth-grade class singing Christmas carols to the residents.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

