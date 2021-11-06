Paulding Habitat

Students involved in Woods 3 class at Paulding High School, took part in the start of a Habit for Humanity build Friday in Paulding. The students helped to get all of the exterior walls set into place. The class, led by industrial tech instructor John Kennedy, will return to work on the house Nov. 12. Those who participated in the build include, from left: Logan Vance, Dylan Kuckuck, Wyatt Beckman, Kennedy, Christian Bauer, Alanna Eddings, Janae Pease and Nick Manz.

 Photo courtesy of John Kennedy

