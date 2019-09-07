PAULDING — Virginia Paulus, a long-time supporter and former board of director of the Paulding County Area Foundation, recently funded a new scholarship administered by Paulding County Area Foundation which is available to university/college students entering their junior year, or third year of studies at an Ohio university/college.
The scholarship was designed by Paulus to help students who graduated from Paulding High School. Receiving awards for 2019 were Allison Arend, attending University of Dayton, majoring in pre-physical therapy, with a minor in law; and Michael Dangler, attending Bowling Green State University, majoring in construction management. The scholarship recipients each received $1,000 in scholarships to be used to further their education.
