PAULDING — Village officials here continue to work on an animal control ordinance.
That was the word delivered by Harvey Hyman — the town’s solicitor — during village council’s regular Monday meeting in which a light agenda with no legislative matters was handled.
Hyman informed council that he continues to work on a “comprehensive animal control ordinance,” but the matter will “go back to committee before it comes back to council at-large,” he said.
The ordinance is a response to complaints about dogs and cats soiling areas in the downtown area. Hyman had indicated in December that he may examine the possiblity of modifying existing legislation.
Later, Councilman David Burtch spoke highly of last Wednesday’s Paulding Council Bicentennial kickoff event attended by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Burtch called the occasion an “awesome production,” adding that anyone who missed it, “missed quite a positive show. It made all of us all feel pretty proud to be part of Paulding County.”
Burtch thanked the bicentennial committee for putting it together.
“It was pretty awesome,” he concluded.
In other business Tuesday:
• Administrator Dale Goebel reminded council that voters will be asked to approve a 0.1% (five year) income tax levy on March 17 for operation and maintenance of Paulding’s two village cemeteries.
• Goebel reported on a recent council street committee in which the possibility of repaving the 100 block of Baldwin Street — east and west of Williams Street — was discussed along with vehicle purchases.
• Burtch announced that the Paulding Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting Thursday in Antwerp. He also noted that St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paulding will hold a sausage and pancake supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• council scheduled the following meetings: utility committee — 11 a.m. Monday, to discuss a water tower lease with MetaLink and electrical power purchase from IGS Energy; ordinance committee — 5 p.m. Monday, to discuss investment and credit card policies; finance committee — immediately thereafter on Monday, to discuss converting accounting software to UAN; salary and allowance committee — 11 a.m. Tuesday, to discuss policy handbook amendments.
• council approved motions accepting financial statements and authorizing payment of bills.
• council met in executive session to discuss finances.
