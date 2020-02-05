PAULDING — The Paulding County spelling bee is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday in the Paulding Middle School/High School Auditorium.
Those representing their schools in the competition are: sixth-grader Riley Manz, Grover Hill Elementary; fourth-grader Brayden Fuller, Antwerp Elementary School; eighth-grader Sarah Wong, Paulding Middle School; seventh-grader Micah Jones (Oakwood), Christian Home Educators; sixth-grader Estee Lichty, Antwerp Middle School; fifth-grader Myrriah Manz, Oakwood Elementary School; fifth-grader Landon Dasher, Paulding Elementary School; eighth-grader Brianna Draper, Wayne Trace Junior High School; sixth-grader Ryan Parker, Payne Elementary School; and sixth-grader Hunter Lyons, Divine Mercy School.
County winners will advance to regional competition in Fort Wayne at 10 a.m. March 7 at the IPFW Rhinehart Recital Hall.
Regional winners will then compete at the national level on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.
