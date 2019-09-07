The Paulding County Senior Center will host its ninth annual car show on Sunday at the Paulding County Fairgrounds from 2–5 p.m. The registration fee for a car is $10, and registration begins at 1 p.m. Goodie bags with dash plaques will be available for the first 80 to register. More than 30 trophies, sponsored by area businesses, will be presented. Spectators are admitted free. There will be music, food, a silent auction and vendors. Promoting the show are Marsha Yeutter (left) and Samantha Smith of the senior center staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.