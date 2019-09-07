Paulding car show

The Paulding County Senior Center will host its ninth annual car show on Sunday at the Paulding County Fairgrounds from 2–5 p.m. The registration fee for a car is $10, and registration begins at 1 p.m. Goodie bags with dash plaques will be available for the first 80 to register. More than 30 trophies, sponsored by area businesses, will be presented. Spectators are admitted free. There will be music, food, a silent auction and vendors. Promoting the show are Marsha Yeutter (left) and Samantha Smith of the senior center staff.

