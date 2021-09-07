Paulding car show
Photo courtesy of Paulding Senior Center

The Paulding County Senior Center’s Steering Committee will host their 12th annual car show on Sept. 12, on the courthouse square from 2–5 p.m. Registration for cars opens at 1 p.m. The day will include music, food, raffles, door prizes and cars. The first 75 cars to register will receive a goodie bag and dash plaque. Judging starts at 3 p.m., awards at 4:30. Everyone welcome to come and enjoy this event. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Any questions call Marsha at 419-399-3650. Shown here are Marsha Yeutter, senior center director (left) and Samantha Smith, administrative assistant.

