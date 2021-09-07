The Paulding County Senior Center’s Steering Committee will host their 12th annual car show on Sept. 12, on the courthouse square from 2–5 p.m. Registration for cars opens at 1 p.m. The day will include music, food, raffles, door prizes and cars. The first 75 cars to register will receive a goodie bag and dash plaque. Judging starts at 3 p.m., awards at 4:30. Everyone welcome to come and enjoy this event. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Any questions call Marsha at 419-399-3650. Shown here are Marsha Yeutter, senior center director (left) and Samantha Smith, administrative assistant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.