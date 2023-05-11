PAULDING – Its goal it to help serve those in their golden years, and now individuals can show their appreciation during its golden anniversary.
The Paulding County Senior Center is having a 50th anniversary celebration.
The celebration will be held May 16 at the Paulding County OSU Extension Office. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. There will be lunch, entertainment, a raffle and door prizes. The guest entertainer will be Magic Man Rusty.
The event is open to seniors age 60 and older and their spouses. Individuals who wish to attend the festivities are asked to stop by the senior center to pick up complimentary tickets. For more information, call 419-399-3650.
The center has seen a lot of changes in its 50 years. It has served thousands of people since it opened in the 1970s.
The center, which was originally administered by the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission instead of the county, opened on April 26, 1973, in the basement of the Kiwanis Community Center. When it started, it was only open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the week. Marilyn Bricker served as its coordinator.
As part of the anniversary celebration, there will be a slide show presentation of photos of seniors at the center throughout the years.
Marsha Yeutter, senior center director, said there will be pictures going back to 1972 in the slideshow, which is approximately 13 minutes long. She said it’s great to see so many familiar faces in the photos.
She added that while researching the senior’s past, it’s easy to tell how things have changed.
“When it first opened and was called the Paulding County Senior Citizen’s Center, one article said we’ll be open from here to here depending if we have enough volunteers,” she recalled.
The center now is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week and is run by a dedicated staff. The center also has long since moved, having its own building on Jackson Street.
Yeutter added there also have been a lot of changes with the meal and food programs compared to when the center first opened. When the center opened, volunteers manned the transportation program. That hasn’t happened since she started at the center and can’t now because of regulations. Drivers must undergo background checks and have a clean driving record. The center, itself, owns vehicles to help with the program including ones with the capability to secure wheelchairs.
Volunteers still are appreciated at the center to help with various programs and events, however.
Yeutter said she hopes everyone comes out and enjoys the center’s 50th anniversary celebration. For more information about the event, call 419-399-3650 or visit the senior center at 401 Jackson St., Paulding.
