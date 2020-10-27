PAULDING — The village of Paulding is seeking a new administrator, with officials hoping to fill the position by the start of the new year.
During an executive session of the Oct. 19 Paulding Village Council meeting, village administrator Dale Goebel submitted his resignation. His last official day will be Dec. 4. Goebel, who has held that position since 2018, has accepted a new job as wastewater supervisor in Clermont County in the Cincinnati area.
The village administrator position is being advertised, with officials seeking qualified candidates for the job.
Mayor Greg White noted that six people have applied for the job as of Tuesday. White is hopeful for the chosen applicant to live in or near Paulding.
"Dale did a good job," said White. "He believed in the village and wanted the very best for the village, and that's the way he worked."
