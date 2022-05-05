PAULDING — The 2022 Paulding Exempted Village Schools Academic Hall of Fame induction will take place at the high school graduation ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on May 22 in the high school gym.
This year’s inductees are Dr. Barbara (Proxmire) Lassiter and Sandra (Singer) Dobbelaere.
Dr. Barbara Lassiter
Dr. Lassiter is a 1960 graduate of Paulding High School. She was active in band, National Honor Society, yearbook editor, science fair, journalism conference, newspaper staff, and the Spanish and Latin clubs. Lassiter graduated from Parkview Methodist School of Nursing as a registered nurse and Wesleyan University.
Afterward, Lassiter worked in emergency/trauma for five years and brought the paramedic program to the upstate of South Carolina. After earning a MHS degree with a double major in administration and education from the Medical University of South Carolina, she became director of corporate Occupational Health Programs at Springs Industries, where she was responsible for the occupational and environmental health of 28,000 employees at 45 clinics.
During this time, she authored journal articles and two books on nursing procedures and OSHA compliance. Barbara is board certified in occupational and environmental health and as a case manager.
A frequent speaker at medical workshops and conferences, she also participated in medical exchange programs in the Soviet Union, China, Spain, northern Africa and the Philippines. In 1999 she became director of CE Health Sciences and Nursing Programs at Greenville Technical College. Three years later she became vice president of planning and technology.
In 2020, she funded and dedicated the Dr. Barbara Lassiter STAT Training Center at the college that houses 12 high-fidelity human patient simulators ranging in age from newborn through adult as well as high-tech CPR mannequins.
She is the daughter of Russell and Freda Proxmire. Barbara has two children, Kimberly and Scott, and two grandchildren. She is married to Dr. George Bomar. Since retirement, they have traveled all 50 U.S. states and six continents. They live in Fountain Inn, S.C.
Sandra Dobbelaere
Sandra (Singer) Dobbelaere is a 1977 graduate of Paulding High School. After graduating, she married Michael Dobbelaere and began raising their three children, Jesse, Shandi and Kinsey.
Dobbelaere wrote freelance-commissioned art pieces, and painted portraits and landscapes or pets on various materials. She also took up wood carving and did many relief carvings.
She worked part-time at the Oakwood Chiropractic office, helping to manage the office, and illustrated the cover of the office’s monthly newsletter. When her children were a little older, she took on a full-time job at R&B Fabrication as their silkscreen artist.
Sandy’s older sister, Janet Saxton, who taught sixth-grade science and math at Oakwood Elementary and passed away in the spring of 1991 encouraged her to enroll at Defiance College and earned a bachelor’s degree in education. She was hired to teach at Paulding High School in the fall of 1994 and received her master’s in education and curriculum from BGSU in 1999.
While teaching, Dobbelaere was involved with the drama department, was the junior class advisor and led cheerleaders to award-winning competitions.
Dobbelaere received first place awards at art shows over the years, a first place National Art Education Award in 2004, and was the OAEA Outstanding Art Teacher of Ohio in 2005.
While doing research for a sculpture class, she began competing in the international snow carving event at Zehnders Snowfest in Frankenmuth, Mich. Her sculptures placed in the top three in six different years.
Her daughter Kinsey and she have completed several murals together in the villages of Oakwood, Scott and Paulding. Many of the murals in the school have been completed by her with the help of some of her students.
After teaching for 27 years, Sandy retired in 2021. She and her husband enjoy traveling and have visited all 50 states. They have climbed Manchu Picchu, seen the Nazca Lines, and stood in the Sistine Chapel and the Roman Coliseum.
