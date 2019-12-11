Paulding Exempted Village Schools participated in collecting toys and monetary donations for Christmas for Kids. The students and staff at Paulding raised more than $1,000 in money and toys for the cause. Shown with the donation are, from left: Kellen Manz; Gerald Hartzell; Elias Jimenez, organizer of the event and a Paulding Middle School intervention specialist; Adam Punches, Matthew Geiger and Kristopher Schuchart.
