• Paulding County
Special session:
The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education met in special session Monday evening. The board voted to create a second-shift custodial position for Paulding Middle/High School, to be posted immediately and filled when a qualified applicant can be secured. The board then went into executive session to consider purchase and/or sale of public property. No action was taken following executive session.
