CECIL — The Paulding County Retired Teachers Association will meet for a supper meeting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Vagabond Village, located at 18187 U.S. 127, Cecil. Meals will be ordered off the menu, and no reservations are required.

As a part of the series of speakers who are graduates of a Paulding County School, the speaker for the evening will be Louise Hartwig. Hartwig is a graduate of Haviland-Scott High School. She was instrumental in the development of the Van Wert Children’s Garden and will speak to the group about the garden.

Local dues of $10 will be collected. Donations for the scholarship fund and local food pantries will be appreciated. All retired teachers are invited to attend.

