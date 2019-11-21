• Paulding County

Holiday breakfast:

The Paulding County Retired Teachers Association will host a holiday breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at Vagabond Village, located at 18187 U.S. 127, Cecil. Retired administrators, teachers, aides, secretaries, food service employees, buildings and grounds employees and bus drivers are all invited to attend. Meals will be ordered from the menu and no reservations are necessary.

Donations for local food pantries and the Paulding County Retired Teachers Scholarship fund will be appreciated.

Load comments