PAULDING — Paulding residents Holly Manz and Brynley Manz joined Ohio’s Saved by the Belt Club this week after their safety belts saved them from being seriously injured or killed in a crash. The incident occurred on U.S. 127 in Paulding County’s Benton Township on July 9.
On Wednesday, Lt. Jonathon Gray, Van Wert post commander, presented them with Saved by the Belt certificates signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas Stickrath and Col. Richard Fambro, patrol superintendent.
“Holly and Brynley are living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Gray said. “Everyone needs to buckle up, every trip, every time.”
In 2018, 419 people were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available but not in use.
The Saved by the Belt Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.
Holly Manz also received a Saved by the Belt license plate bracket.
