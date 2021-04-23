CHICAGO — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will host a virtual flood map information open house on May 5 for communities in Paulding County.
The open house will give residents the chance to review preliminary versions of a recently completed flood insurance study (FIS) report and its accompanying preliminary flood insurance rate map (FIRM).
The FIS and the FIRMs provide base flood information, designate areas that are subject to significant flood hazards within areas of the county and offer information that public officials may use when permitting development in the floodplain.
At the virtual open house, representatives from various local, state and federal agencies will provide the most current information about flood risk, flood insurance, floodplain development regulations and the process for floodplain mapping within Paulding County. The newly prepared preliminary floodplain maps can also be reviewed at the meeting.
Once the maps become effective, they will be used as the basis for flood insurance ratings as well as local flood protection regulations adopted under the national flood insurance program. FEMA also intends that they be used as tools to assist planning processes and outreach efforts to quickly respond to and recover from future events.
The Paulding County meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. on May 5, and be assessed by visiting the website www.zoom.com and entering the meeting ID 945 2672 7822 and the password 646957. (This requires registering for a free Zoom account.)
Participants may also call into the meeting using one of the following telephone numbers and entering the meeting ID and password shown above (long-distance charges may apply): (301) 715-8592, (312) 626-6799, (646) 876-9923.
