PAULDING — The need to write began “as a form of sanity” for Susan Paulus when her three daughters were young and she was working full-time in the banking industry. Paulus, who wrote poetry for several years, suddenly stopped when she felt it was “getting too personal.”
Following a surgical procedure 10 years ago, she came across her work and decided to have two collections of her poetry printed to give to family and friends. That started Paulus writing again, where she’s been published in online publications, and to the Defiance Writer’s Group which meets at Defiance College.
What started out as a one-page essay for the writer’s group, blossomed into her first book, “Come Walk with Me,” which takes the reader on a journey with people from the Bible who walked with Jesus during his life and ministry. The book is available on Amazon for $8.95 (Kindle for $6.95).
“This is my first book and it is very exciting ... see people can do things when they get old,” laughed Paulus, who has been married to her husband, Dick, for 60 years. “Almost everything I write leans Christian, even what I write for the writer’s group leans toward my spiritual life. What brought this about was a combination of events, meeting people I never thought I would meet, and being daring.
“What started this journey was when I signed up for a Christian writer’s conference in 2017, and as I registered for it, I was running into problems getting some of my samples to the people who were supposed to be looking at them,” said Paulus. “So I met a woman online by the name of Barb Haley (author, editor and teacher). When I went to the conference, I met her in person, bought one of her books and one passage in it grabbed my attention.”
Haley’s book, a devotional about dealing with chronic pain spiritually, moved Paulus when she read the passage from Mark about the woman who touched the cloak of Jesus, because that woman believed it would bring her healing from her bleeding of 12 years.
“This story appears in three of the four gospels (Matthew, Mark and Luke), but this is the only place where it says the woman heard about Jesus,” said Paulus. “My first thoughts were, ‘What did she hear?’ ‘Where did she hear it?’ ‘What were they talking about?’ That’s how this whole thing started. I went to a woman’s group I was meeting for Bible study, and I asked them those questions, took notes, and then wrote a one-page essay for the writer’s group.
“I called the essay, ‘Come Walk with Me, What Do You See?’” continued Paulus. “The second section was, after putting myself in the woman’s shoes, ‘Come Walk with Me, What do I Hear?’ The third section was the reply from God, ‘Come Walk with Me.’ I took it to the writer’s group, and I was told I had way too much for one page, that I needed to sort it out and that’s what started the book.”
On Amazon.com, the description of the book is as follows:
“Would you like to walk, today, where Jesus walked? Thread your way through the crowded cobblestone streets of Jerusalem, smell the roasting lambs in the market, hear the rumors about this man called Jesus? ‘Come Walk with Me’ by Susan Paulus takes you on a journey with those who were there. The innkeepers who had no room for the Christ child. Mary, Martha, Lazarus. The disciples. The lepers, the blind, the woman with the issue of blood.
“Experience the life and ministry of Jesus through the eyes, ears, and hearts of those who walked with Him. Rejoice as Jesus’ loving touch transforms their deep despair into a fullness of life. And in the end, you will have come to know Jesus in a more intimate way than ever before and will want to reach out and embrace Him and all that He has for you!”
Said Paulus: “I had a publisher (who didn’t publish the book because he sold his business), who told me to make it first person. He was very complimentary and his advice changed the whole book. When I was writing I tried to put myself in the mind of each person I was writing about, so that each person who reads it can put themselves in the story. It’s a book about how much God and Jesus really love us.”
Paulus shared from the time she met Haley, it took two years to write the book, and that she had help from many along the way to make it a reality. In addition to the many people in her writer’s group, her pastor, Ian Ferguson at First Presbyterian Church in Paulding, and Pastor Dan Young, were instrumental with inspiration, and checking for Biblical accuracy. Her proofreader, Marlene Bagnull of Philadelphia, was also instrumental.
“If someone had asked me five years ago, ‘What is your plan to get this book out?’ I never, ever, could have come up with how it happened,” said Paulus. “Meeting all these people, and the people from the writer’s group who were willing to critique the book ... I couldn’t have imagined any of it.”
For more information about “Come Walk with Me,” email Paulus at sapaulus43@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.