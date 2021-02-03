PAULDING — Given the limited number of COVID-19 vaccines Paulding County is receiving each week, Paulding County Health Department and its partners are working together to ensure that all people who are currently eligible have opportunities to be vaccinated.
PCHD appointments may be limited during February as school personnel are vaccinated and the staff performs targeted outreach to vulnerable people who are at the greatest risk for severe illness.
"We’re working to identify people who are at increased risk and face obstacles to accessing vaccines due to limited transportation and other factors," said said Bill Edwards, PCHD. "Other Paulding County vaccine providers will continue to receive vaccine allocations to serve the eligible public. Each local provider handles scheduling and registration differently."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.