PAULDING — Given the limited number of COVID-19 vaccines Paulding County is receiving each week, Paulding County Health Department and its partners are working together to ensure that all people who are currently eligible have opportunities to be vaccinated.

PCHD appointments may be limited during February as school personnel are vaccinated and the staff performs targeted outreach to vulnerable people who are at the greatest risk for severe illness.

"We’re working to identify people who are at increased risk and face obstacles to accessing vaccines due to limited transportation and other factors," said said Bill Edwards, PCHD. "Other Paulding County vaccine providers will continue to receive vaccine allocations to serve the eligible public. Each local provider handles scheduling and registration differently."

