PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) has announced that it is welcoming five new employees hired in 2022.
They are:
• Adam Siefker, apprentice lineman. From Kalida, he is a Vantage graduate and is pursuing a career as a lineman. Siefker is excited to continue his four-year, hands-on training with the Central Ohio Lineworker Training (COLT) program and sharpen his skills with the other PPEC linemen. Read more about him online at www.PPEC.coop.
• Nicole Gross, accountant I. She resides in Payne with her husband and daughter while her son lives in Colorado. Gross has held previous roles in accounting software training and statistical analysis. She is looking forward to learning a new industry and working on the accounting team. Read more about her online at www.PPEC.coop.
• Stacy Morrison, HR and administration manager. A graduate of Continental High School and Vantage and living in Defiance, Morrison comes to PPEC with a wealth of human resources experience, primarily in the healthcare field. She is excited to get to know her PPEC coworkers and build a co-op career. Read more about her online at www.PPEC.coop.
• Brad North, warehouse storekeeper (part-time). North joins PPEC from Antwerp with his wife. Born and raised in Texas, he has a diverse background and is currently the pastor for South Scipio United Brethren Church in Harlan, Ind. He is looking forward to something different each day in the warehouse, especially driving the forklifts and floor scrubber. Read more about him online at www.PPEC.coop.
• Madelyn Lamb, marketing specialist (part-time). From Van Wert, Lamb is a graduate of Crestview High School and is in her last semester at Bowling Green State University. She was a past PPEC youth tour delegate in 2018. Read more about her online at www.PPEC.coop.
To learn more about PPEC’s 2022 highlights and annual report, tune in to the 2023 annual meeting broadcast on March 18 on YouTube or Facebook starting at 10 am. Members can win bill credits by commenting on the livestream.
More information on upcoming work plans and recent news can be found online at www.PPEC.coop or by signing up to receive the co-op’s monthly email newsletter: www.ppec.coop/member-newsletter. Call 800-686-2357 with questions.
