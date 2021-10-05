PAULDING — Monday evening at 6:30, Paulding Village Council met in Council Chambers for the first regular meeting of October and handled a light agenda with one piece of emergency legislation.
In the Ordinance Committee meeting held a week ago today, the group reviewed an ordinance prohibiting infestation of pests in the Village. After looking at the previous ordinance, it was determined that fines should be raised. The committee then recommended to Council that the fines for pest violations should be raised and that the ordinance should reflect a fee taxed for inspections.
It was also recommended that the Council consider emergency legislation to make the changes as there was a need to act on pest violations.
Discussion ensued about a local building that had possible violations and whether the Paulding County Health Department should be involved. Dave Burtch said that the health department had been notified and said that since this incident concerned a Village ordinance it should be handled in that manner. Randy Daeger, council member, commented that potential health problems could exist and, in that case, the health department should be involved. Village solicitor, Harvey Hyman commented that the health department most likely had spoken correctly in this matter.
The recommendations of the committee were approved by the Council and the emergency legislation for a new pest ordinance reflected higher penalties: $200 for the first offense, $400 for the second, $600 for the third and an amount not to exceed $800 for a fourth offense. Three violations within a six month period would result in monthly inspections at the cost of the owner for the following six months. Additionally, each violation would be classed a misdemeanor with no jail time.
Mayor Greg White reported that Trick-or-Treat would be Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m., and that earlier that same day, the Eagles would have a street party on Cherry between Perry and Jackson.
Dave Burtch reminded the Council that the cemetery walk was still scheduled for Oct. 16 from 1-5 p.m. and that there was a lot of historical information to be learned about Paulding during the walk.
Burtch also announced that since the Clint Vance had been a Republican, the GOP would choose a his replacement from a list of applications and résumés. Anyone interested should send the information to Jerry Zielke by Wednesday in ordered to be considered.
In other business the council:
• approved the finance director’s, Cheryl Halter, request to move funds in the pool fund from salaries line item to maintenance, in the amount of $32,400 in order to cover the costs of the maintenance.
• reviewed and approved the report from the joint meeting between the Streets Committee and the Planning Commission concerning the ingress/egress at the Union Bank. There will be two bank drive-thru lanes and one coffee shop drive-thru lane with an extra lane for passing. Entrance for the bank will be a right turn from Perry Street, eastbound. The alley behind the bank would be one way, heading west, and Water Street to Perry Street, going south, would be two way.
• heard the report of the Utility Committee meeting: the state infrastructure grant monies, amounting to about $400,000, if granted would not be until Spring 2022; COVID relief monies are, in the words of Village Administrator, Jason Vance, “a definitive”. Vance and Halter agreed that monies were available in the coffers but that the grant would free up $400,000 for other uses in future.
• heard Vance’s report that the fiberglass lining had been finished in the public pool and that next week “looks promising” to finish up the maintenance there.
• approved Eric Dohoney, water plant employee who had passed probationary period, as permanent employee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.