PAULDING — During its meeting on Monday, Paulding village council approved a pair of ordinances that increased residents’ fees for water and sewer while also handling a handful of other legislative items.
The first ordinance (No. 1394-09) increases the fee for “monthly water capital improvement” to $15.50. The fee helps “ensure that sufficient funds will be available to the village for payment of the costs associated with the construction of the village water treatment plant.
The new fee rate will commence on Sept. 1.
The second ordinance amends section 5 of ordinance 1448-12 and increases the monthly fee residents pay for sewer usage.
The new fee will be $25.25 and will help “ensure that the village has sufficient funds available to make debt service payments on loans related to the village’s sewer separation project.
The new sewer fee will also commence on Sept. 1.
In other business, council:
• approved an increase in appropriations for current expenses and expenditures.
• approved a resolution that fixed the unencumbered balances for the cemetery trust fund and the PCFA FEMA Grant Fund.
• held a first reading on an ordinance designating westbound Perry St. as a “no turn on red” at the intersection of Perry and Williams streets.
• held a first reading on an ordinance prohibiting long term residence in a non-permanent structure, camper or vehicle.
• approved a finance report. During that report heard that the village has closed the gap on income tax receipts.
• read a letter from the Paulding Ball Association thanking village staff members for their maintenance of parks to help the village’s children have a summer ball season.
• learned a car show will be returning to the downtown area on Sept. 13. The car show will be held in the area of Main and Jackson streets.
• discussed the speed limit on airport road. Village solicitor Harvey Hyman noted that he would do more research but told officials that more than likely a traffic study must be done while ODOT must also give its permission to change the current speed limit, because the road “is not considered a highway.”
• discussed a recent complaint from a village resident regarding building permits. Council agreed to discuss the topic at an upcoming ordinance committee meeting.
• scheduled a rec board meeting on Aug. 11 at 5:15 p.m. at LaFontaine Park.
• moved the next council meeting to Aug. 24.
• discussed a village zoning ordinance regarding political signs and flags. Discussed a recent court ruling involving the city of Perrysburg and its political signs and fines for having signs displayed during undesignated dates.
• discussed several street corners within the village and the seeding on the newly constructed corners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.