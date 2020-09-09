PAULDING — During its meeting on Tuesday, Paulding Village Council held several discussions dealing with possible changes to a village ordinance.
The longest and most passionate discussion came with a possible change to an ordinance that allows for residences on the ground floor of the village's downtown buildings.
Up for a vote was amending an ordinance on existing zoning codes, section 90.12, for the village, repealing ordinances 1328-08 and 1528-16, which allows for living spaces within downtown "storefront" properties.
After lengthy and productive discussion, Councilman Randy Daeger admitted that he had several questions regarding some of the wording of the amended ordinance. Daeger explained the wording was confusing and would be hard for most people to understand.
Village solicitor Harvey Hyman explained the working of the resolution. Said Hyman: "What we wanted to do is having something saying that it keeps residents from having ground floor residences or living quarters in the store fronts of downtown buildings."
Hyman also noted that the ordinance would be approximately an 8.5-block area of downtown near the square.
Mayor Greg White said that he was worried about actual homes that were located in that radius, as well as buildings that have had village residents living in them for many years.
It was noted that some of the buildings may be "grandfathered" in to allow continued residence on the first floor, but council agreed that they were not all on the same page with changing the ordinance as it currently read. Council then unanimously voted to table the ordinance so it could further discuss the possible change.
Council also received a request from the Paulding Soccer Club and the Paulding Kiwanis Club. In attendance was Paulding Soccer Club board of director member/Paulding Kiwanis member Traci Koenig. Koenig gave a report about the soccer club's recent "Soccer Day" that was held on Aug. 29. The event featured 16 teams and 128 players.
Said Koenig, "It was a good day and the weather was amazing." Koenig noted that during the event, the playground at the church was filled with activity all day leading her to think about getting new playground equipment for the village's Lela McGuire Jeffery Park, which will house the club's new soccer fields next year.
Koenig noted that with new soccer fields being added that new playground equipment would be a nice addition to the village's Lela McGuire Jeffery Park and since the park is on village property, she asked council for their approval to apply for a $25,000 grant from Kiwanis International. Koenig noted that if successfully chosen in the first round of the contest, the village would then be part the second part of the contest where people can vote online to help choose a winner.
Council gave its approval for Koenig to continue the process of applying for the grant and agreed to draft an official legislation/letter of recommendation to show its support. Koenig also noted that the soccer club has raised more than $100,000 in an effort to make upgrades to the village's fields. The club's fundraising will go to help grass and seed the new fields, while also paying for concrete work needed at Jeffery Park. The club's goal was to raise $150,000 and play on the new fields next fall.
In other business, council:
• held a first reading on an ordinance that would amend the speed limit on Airport Road/Township Road 162. Officials noted that the street met the criteria to raise the speed limit and according to Hyman, the village doesn't need traffic study to do so and that the possible speed limit could be raised as high as 55 mile per hour. The current ordinance council is looking at calls for a speed limit of 45 mph.
• held the first reading on an ordinance that would prohibit the deposition of animal waste that would require the removal and remediation of the waste by the animal's owner. If approved, the ordinance would require domestic animal owners to remove pet waste that is deposited on private property that is not the pet owner's. Officials noted that if enacted, the ordinance would be enforced by village police department and not the local dog warden.
• noted that if the Lions Club moves forward with holding the annual Halloween Parade that the village also would hold its trick-or-treat in conjunction with the parade from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31.
• approved a "no turn on red" at westbound Perry Street at the intersection of Perry and Williams streets.
• approved an ordinance prohibiting long-term residence in non-permanent structures such as campers or vehicles.
• heard a report from a recent ordinance committee meeting. Discussed long range plans of Mighty Cubes that are placed around the village. Officials were told that they are a "short-term storage solution." Officials noted they held discussions about the possible need for a permit by the leasee of such cubes at no cost. Officials said the permit would just allow them to track placement of the cubes, as well as the length of time of use of each cube. Officials noted they didn't want to single out one company or business, instead any ordinance should use generic verbage to describe such storage units.
• heard a report on a recent finance committee meeting.
• held a moment of silence to remember former Antwerp Mayor Ray Delong.
• approved legislation, via emergency measures, to implement mandatory payroll direct deposit for all employees. The village's finance director Zoe McMaster noted that the goal is to have direct deposit started by the end of October.
• okayed, via emergency measures, an increase in appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures for the village, during the year ending Dec. 31, 2020.
• discussed the COVID-19 funds that were received by the village.
• learned from village administrator Dale Goebel that the village's water rates study has been completed.
• held an executive session.
• held a second reading on legislation to accept the amounts and rates as determined by the budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.