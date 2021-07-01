PAULDING — Paulding County Health Department will continue to make vaccine clinics available this summer to anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated for COVID-19. Several options will be available on a recurring basis.
Recurring clinics are planned at the following times and location: Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Paulding County Health Department, 800 East Perry Street, Paulding.
All Paulding County Health Department vaccine clinics are free, and no appointment is needed. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at all events. Youth ages 12-17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine with a parent or guardian present.
All of the COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to protect the individuals who receive them from disease, to limit transmission in the community, and to reduce the risk of severe illness.
The county health department reiterates that the more people who are vaccinated, the better the protection for the whole community.
