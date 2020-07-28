PAULDING — John Paulding Historical Society Museum, located at 600 Fairgrounds Drive, across the street from the fairgrounds in Paulding, will host a chicken barbecue.
Kim Sutton, president of the organization stated “COVID-19 has had its effect on the museum. This year our chicken barbecue by Port-a-Pit will be carryout only. This is an annual fundraising event for the museum and we really need the community’s support.”
The carry-out chicken barbecue will be held Aug. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at the museum.
Tickets are available at the museum on Tuesday or from any of the JPHS officers or directors: Gene Olwin, Dave Stouffer, Dan Wilder, Denny Sanderson, Linda Hodges, John Pier, Shannon Ruschel, Walter Lang, Jane Stouffer, Angie Pollock, Bill Strahley, Max and Eileen Kochensparger, Patti Boundy, Clint Vance and Kim Sutton. Tickets also may be purchased at the door.
A half chicken or quarter chicken meal includes baked beans, choice of cole slaw or fresh vegetables, apple sauce and potato chips.
