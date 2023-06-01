Museum wedding gowns

John Paulding Historical Society in Paulding is hosting an open house Saturday and Sunday for its "A Vintage Wedding" display of more than 50 vintage wedding gowns. Admission is free.

 Photo courtesy of Melinda Krick

PAULDING — The Black Swamp Cruiser Club is hosting the Memorial Ride this weekend for Les Weidenhamer and Todd Switzer, a poker run and motorcycle tour of Paulding County.


