• Court Results
Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Danielle Cristofolini, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Danielle Ripke, Oakwood, trespassing, $200 fine, have no contact with victim.
Stephanie Fannon, Payne, physical control, $375 fine, may attend DIP in lieu of 3 jail days, community control for two years, 20-hours community service, evaluation at Westwood; speed, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use, dismissed.
Dismissed: Jacob Groch-Karsten, Delphos, criminal damaging; Shane Begley, Paulding, disorderly conduct; Jeremy Akers, Melrose, resisting arrest, drug possession; Tyler Levos, Paulding, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia; Jason Vancleve, Antwerp, OVI, no taillights; Lindsey Flickinger, Convoy, disorderly conduct; Stacey Friend, Paulding, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, OVI, stop sign.
