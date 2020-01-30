Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Joshua Base, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $125 fine; Prestyn Thomas, Payne, stop sign, $55 fine; Devin March, Paulding, suspension, $200 fine; Estil Hatfield, Oakwood, assault, $200 fine, eight days jail, standard probation, no contact with victim, risk assessment, complete Thinking for a Change program and license forfeiture; Allyson Lorenz, Columbus, failure to reinstate, $200 fine; Rollin Bullinger, Paulding, persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 40 hours of community service, have no unlawful contact with victim, standard probation; Faith Sauer, Paulding, distracted driving, took course; Stanley Newsome, Oakwood, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, evaluation at Westwood, secure valid driver's license, 20 hours of community service.
Ashley Bragg, Antwerp, OVI, $375 fine, six days in jail; improper backing, making false alarm, dismissed.
Eric Adams, Oakwood, suspension, $200 fine, 30 days in jail, community control, standard probation, 20 hours of community service, must obtain operator's license; fictitious plates, $150 fine, 30 days jail.
Kylee Bates, Continental, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; marked lanes, dismissed.
Daniel Hug, Sherwood, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; marked lanes, speed, dismissed.
Kevin Rogers, Convoy, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, standard probation, 20 hours of community service, secure valid operator's license; OVI, dismissed.
Alec Thomas, Convoy, following too closely, $55 fine; driving under suspension, $200 fine.
Kareena Phillip, Tipton, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; speed, $35 fine;
Jaszmin Covinton, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; speed, $45 fine.
Avery Coplin, Paulding, trespassing, $100 fine, 12 days jail, standard probation, have no contact with victim, evaluation at Westwood; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Elijah Maxwell, Fort Wayne, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.
John Talbott, Grover Hill, OVI, $375 fine, six days jail, 40 hours of community service, have evaluation and secure valid driver's license; driving under suspension, left of center, safety belt, possession, drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Kenneth Karnes, Oakwood, OVI, $850 fine, 20 days in jail, 40 hours of community service, secure valid driver's license, evaluation at Westwood, complete Thinking for a Change program and Third Millennium; turn signal violation, failure to reinstate, safety belt, OVI, open container, dismissed.
Kayla Mcgree, Maumee, OVI, $105 fine, three days jail; OVI, speed, dismissed.
Christopher Benefiel, Alexandria, Ind., no tail lights, $70; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Dismissed: Phillip Johnson, Haviland, domestic violence; Morenzn Murdok, Defiance, driving under suspension; Joseph Vielma, Paulding, domestic violence; Maxwell Holleman, Milford, Mich., headlights required; Judy Ranes, Antwerp, failure to control; Ryan Lassiter, Oakwood, failure to obey traffic devices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.