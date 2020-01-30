Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Joshua Base, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $125 fine; Prestyn Thomas, Payne, stop sign, $55 fine; Devin March, Paulding, suspension, $200 fine; Estil Hatfield, Oakwood, assault, $200 fine, eight days jail, standard probation, no contact with victim, risk assessment, complete Thinking for a Change program and license forfeiture; Allyson Lorenz, Columbus, failure to reinstate, $200 fine; Rollin Bullinger, Paulding, persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 40 hours of community service, have no unlawful contact with victim, standard probation; Faith Sauer, Paulding, distracted driving, took course; Stanley Newsome, Oakwood, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, evaluation at Westwood, secure valid driver's license, 20 hours of community service.

Ashley Bragg, Antwerp, OVI, $375 fine, six days in jail; improper backing, making false alarm, dismissed.

Eric Adams, Oakwood, suspension, $200 fine, 30 days in jail, community control, standard probation, 20 hours of community service, must obtain operator's license; fictitious plates, $150 fine, 30 days jail.

Kylee Bates, Continental, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; marked lanes, dismissed.

Daniel Hug, Sherwood, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; marked lanes, speed, dismissed.

Kevin Rogers, Convoy, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, standard probation, 20 hours of community service, secure valid operator's license; OVI, dismissed.

Alec Thomas, Convoy, following too closely, $55 fine; driving under suspension, $200 fine.

Kareena Phillip, Tipton, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; speed, $35 fine;

Jaszmin Covinton, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; speed, $45 fine.

Avery Coplin, Paulding, trespassing, $100 fine, 12 days jail, standard probation, have no contact with victim, evaluation at Westwood; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Elijah Maxwell, Fort Wayne, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.

John Talbott, Grover Hill, OVI, $375 fine, six days jail, 40 hours of community service, have evaluation and secure valid driver's license; driving under suspension, left of center, safety belt, possession, drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Kenneth Karnes, Oakwood, OVI, $850 fine, 20 days in jail, 40 hours of community service, secure valid driver's license, evaluation at Westwood, complete Thinking for a Change program and Third Millennium; turn signal violation, failure to reinstate, safety belt, OVI, open container, dismissed.

Kayla Mcgree, Maumee, OVI, $105 fine, three days jail; OVI, speed, dismissed.

Christopher Benefiel, Alexandria, Ind., no tail lights, $70; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Dismissed: Phillip Johnson, Haviland, domestic violence; Morenzn Murdok, Defiance, driving under suspension; Joseph Vielma, Paulding, domestic violence; Maxwell Holleman, Milford, Mich., headlights required; Judy Ranes, Antwerp, failure to control; Ryan Lassiter, Oakwood, failure to obey traffic devices.

