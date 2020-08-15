Paulding Middle School wall art

Paulding art teacher, Sandy Dobbelaere, and Paulding High School student, Colby Singer, recently created the wall art shown here. The wall art was created to welcome students back to Paulding Middle School this fall.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

