Paulding student volunteers

Paulding Middle School students have been volunteering their time to help with the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Shown here after recently volunteering are, from left: Brooklynn Bakle, Ameah Carr, Grace Goyings, junior high girls basketball coach Mallory Clark and her daughter, Madison Clark.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

