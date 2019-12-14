Paulding MS volunteers

Paulding Middle School students have been volunteering their time to help with the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. So far in 2019, several students, teachers and coaches have volunteered on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon. Shown here after recently volunteering are, from left: Cully Thompson, Aniyah Sajuan, Civil Rickenberg, and her mom, teacher Tanya Rickenberg.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

Paulding Middle School students have been volunteering their time to help with the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. So far in 2019, several students, teachers and coaches have volunteered on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon. Shown here after recently volunteering are, from left: Cully Thompson, Aniyah Sajuan, Civil Rickenberg, and her mom, teacher Tanya Rickenberg.

Load comments