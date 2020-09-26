Paulding Middle School volunteers

Members of the Paulding seventh-grade volleyball team recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Laila Stiltner, Addison Pease, Allison Heller and coach Kelly Pracht.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

