Paulding volunteers

Members of the Paulding eighth-grade girls basketball team volunteered Saturday at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Jocelyn Parrett, Riley Stork, coach Mallory Clark, Maci Kauser and Madison Clark.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

