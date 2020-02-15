Paulding volunteers

Students from Paulding Exempted Village Schools volunteered Saturday at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Elyse Manz, Gavyn Arnold, Tytus Manz, Cheri Estle, Mallory Fisher, Izzy Lamb and Renee McCabe.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

Students from Paulding Exempted Village Schools volunteered Saturday at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Elyse Manz, Gavyn Arnold, Tytus Manz, Cheri Estle, Mallory Fisher, Izzy Lamb and Renee McCabe.

Load comments