Paulding volunteers

Representatives from Paulding Middle School volunteered Saturday at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Josiah Akom, coach Jess Schultz, Christiana Martinez and Hannah Arnold.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

Representatives from Paulding Middle School volunteered Saturday at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Josiah Akom, coach Jess Schultz, Christiana Martinez and Hannah Arnold.

Load comments