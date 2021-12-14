Paulding MS volunteers

Paulding Middle School students and the owner of Don and Perry’s Furniture in Paulding volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry. Volunteers include, from left: Greg Schultz, owner of Don and Perry’s Furniture; Zoey Schultz; Hannah Griffiths; and Brooklynn Verfaillie.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

